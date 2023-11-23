GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Very few high school football teams in Tennessee get to practice on Thanksgiving. This season, the Greene Devils are one of those teams, as they prepare for a Class 4A state semifinal matchup against Upperman.

The Bees (13-0) and Greene Devils (11-0) will meet in a battle of unbeatens at Burley Stadium on Friday night.

But, earlier in the holiday week, the Greeneville coaches and players reflected on the many blessings they share – both on and off the field.

“I’m just thankful to be a part of this football team, and get to, you know, really be, hopefully, have a positive impact on a lot of young men’s lives,” Greeneville head coach Eddie Spradlen said. “As well as – all these coaches get the same aspect that I have. They want to be a big part of these guys lives and make a difference.”

“I’m thankful for my family, obviously, to be still playing football with these guys,” junior running back Carson Quillen said. “I love this team and my family.”

“To be able to continue playing the game,” senior running back and linebacker Amanuel Dickson added. “Being able to spend time with my brothers and my family each and every day is just blessings and making memories as long as I can.”

Kickoff on Friday is set for 7 p.m.