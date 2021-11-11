Greene Devils Gillespie signs with Belmont University to play basketball

Greeneville, TN — The signings continued around the area this afternoon, Greeneville multi-sports all-star JaKobi Gillespie put pen to paper

At the high school, JaKobi Gillespie stuck to his commitment and chose basketball even though he’s gotten offers from Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech football teams to name a few…

Gillespie who helped lead his basketball team to a state championship last season signed a national letter of intent today with Belmont University….

Last season the 6″1, 165-pound guard averaged 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.4 steals, and 2.3 assists.

He was named a Mr. Basketball finalist and the MVP of the Class AA state tournament championship game..

“Surely basketball is my first love and I just follow it with my heart and that’s with basketball. They have been really good the past years and they always go to the tournament and that is a dream of mine.”