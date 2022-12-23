Greeneville, TN — The ink was flowing this afternoon at Greeneville high school where two of their star football players put pen to paper.

Starting with wide receiver Adjatay Dabbs who signeed a national letter of intent to play football for the Mercer Bears out of the Socon…. Dabbs, who had 97 receptions for over 18-hundred yards and 22 touchdowns chose the Bears over ETSU, Chattanooga and VMI..

Also signing today was Greene Devil offensive lineman Ty Williams…. The 6 foot-4 275 right guard and defensive tackle will play for Austin Peay… He chose the Govs over TN Tech, UVA Wise and Elon to name a few.