Greeneville, TN — Greeneville two sports star Lindy Carter with family and friends looking on signed to play golf at Tusculum University. Despite scoring over 800 points for the Lady Greene Devils Carter chose to swing the golf club for the Lady Pioneers.
Greene Devils Carter signs with Tusculum golf team
by: Kenny Hawkins
