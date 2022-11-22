JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tuesday was the first day of boys action at the 33rd Hardee’s Classic, with two games coming down to the wire.

In the evening, South Greene saw a large lead over rival North Greene dwindle in the second half. The Huskies had a chance to tie or win the game on the final possession, but missed a pair of shots, as the Rebels escaped, 54-52.

Host and defending champion, David Crockett, cruised in their opener over Unaka, 63-33.

The opening game of the day also provided some excitement, as Providence Academy held on to defeat Chuckey-Doak in overtime, 62-60.

OTHER TUESDAY SCORES:

Unicoi County 62, Happy Valley 26 (Boys)

Day 3 of the tournament opens with Providence Academy and Unicoi County at 3 p.m.