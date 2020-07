NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that he will sign an executive order allowing for the return of contact sports, provided that TSSAA requirements are followed.

Non-TSSAA schools will be required to follow equivalent guidelines.

HUGE news from Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee just moments ago, his next Executive Order will allow for contact sports to resume as long as teams follow the guidelines given by the TSSAA. High school football is in good shape! @WJHL11 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) July 28, 2020

Non-school-sponsored athletics should follow Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

The governor said an update to the Tennessee Pledge guidelines is forthcoming.