HAMPTON, Tenn. (WJHL) - Hampton High School basketball player Garrett Vines signed on Friday afternoon to continue his basketball career at Milligan University. The Bulldogs held a signing ceremony for him in the school gymnasium.

Vines racked up 172 points during his senior year, and also made 26-of-62 three pointers for a 42% shooting clip from behind the arc. He also dished out 69 assists on the season, the 2nd-highest total on the team.