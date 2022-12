BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – After a week of top-tier battles at Virginia High School, a pair of Class 1 schools lifted the hardware at the Coach Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Tournament.

The Maroons of George Wythe dominated from start to finish, downing John Battle in the title game, 77-43.

Earlier in the day, the Honaker ladies did just enough to edge out Ridgeview, 38-36.