Gate City volleyball stays undefeated with home win over John Battle

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City high school volleyball team has tore it up so far this season, reaching a 8-0 undefeated mark with a sweep of John Battle Thursday evening.

The Lady Blue Devils haven’t lost a single set since a March 4th matchup with Abingdon. In the last five matches, Gate City has not lost a set.

The tallies went as follows: 25-15, 25-21, and 25-17, with the Lady Spartans making a run there in the 2nd set.

Libero Sarah Thompson helps lead a strong Lady Blue Devils team that sits atop the Mountain 7 conference in this spring-shortened season.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories