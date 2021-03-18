Gate City volleyball stays undefeated with home win over John Battle

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City high school volleyball team has tore it up so far this season, reaching a 8-0 undefeated mark with a sweep of John Battle Thursday evening.
The Lady Blue Devils haven’t lost a single set since a March 4th matchup with Abingdon. In the last five matches, Gate City has not lost a set.
The tallies went as follows: 25-15, 25-21, and 25-17, with the Lady Spartans making a run there in the 2nd set.
Libero Sarah Thompson helps lead a strong Lady Blue Devils team that sits atop the Mountain 7 conference in this spring-shortened season.