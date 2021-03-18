Gate City volleyball stays undefeated with home win over John Battle

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – The Gate City high school volleyball team has tore it up so far this season, reaching a 8-0 undefeated mark with a sweep of John Battle Thursday evening.

High school volleyball action tonight in Southwest Virginia, Gate City hosting John Battle in a Mountain 7 showdown. The Lady Blue Devils are at the top of the conference! @WJHL11 @bluedevilslive @JohnSBattle1 @JSB_Odum pic.twitter.com/680QfGeA5h — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) March 19, 2021

The Lady Blue Devils haven’t lost a single set since a March 4th matchup with Abingdon. In the last five matches, Gate City has not lost a set.

The tallies went as follows: 25-15, 25-21, and 25-17, with the Lady Spartans making a run there in the 2nd set.

Libero Sarah Thompson helps lead a strong Lady Blue Devils team that sits atop the Mountain 7 conference in this spring-shortened season.