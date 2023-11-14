APPAMATTOX, Va. (WJHL) – The visiting Blue Devils made an early statement in their VHSL Class 2 state semifinal match with Appomattox County on Tuesday night.

Gate City took the first frame over the Raiders, 25-22, and even took a five-point advantage into the second set. However, Appomattox (24-3) rallied to win the final three sets to advance to Saturday’s state championship match, 3-1.

The Raiders won the second and third frames comfortably, 25-18 and 25-17 respectively. But, the fourth set was a battle. The score was tied at 21, before the home squad pulled away late, 25-22.

Gate City (21-7) finishes the season as Mountain 7 District and Region 2D champions.