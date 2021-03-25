Gate City, Twin Springs pick up volleyball wins Thursday night

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After losing its first match of the year Monday night at Abingdon, the Gate City high school volleyball team has stormed back by picking up two 3-0 sweeps this week.
The Lady Blue Devils beat Ridgeview on Tuesday and Wise Central on Thursday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The abbreviated 12-game regular season ends next week.
Gate City had not lost a single set in a couple weeks before losing to Abingdon, so they got right back to their dominant ways with 3-0 wins this week.
Also, Twin Springs took down Rye Cove in 3-0 straight sets in Cumberland District action.
Check out highlights of both matchups in the video above.