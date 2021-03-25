Gate City, Twin Springs pick up volleyball wins Thursday night

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – After losing its first match of the year Monday night at Abingdon, the Gate City high school volleyball team has stormed back by picking up two 3-0 sweeps this week.

The Lady Blue Devils beat Ridgeview on Tuesday and Wise Central on Thursday to improve to 10-1 on the season. The abbreviated 12-game regular season ends next week.

Gate City had not lost a single set in a couple weeks before losing to Abingdon, so they got right back to their dominant ways with 3-0 wins this week.

Also, Twin Springs took down Rye Cove in 3-0 straight sets in Cumberland District action.

Check out highlights of both matchups in the video above.

You can find Michael Epps on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories