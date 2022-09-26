(WJHL) —

On the volleyball court tonight Dobyns-Bennett was on the road facing the Gate City Lady Blue Devils…

Payton Taylor of Gate City had some English on this ball because the Lady Indians Kate France could not dig it out…

A little later they were in the middle of a long volley when Riley Brandon slides in for the tap over the net for the point

Then more from the Lady Indians when Brandon gives up the assist to Jordan Guthrie for the kill at the net….

But in the end too much Lady Blue Devils and Makayla Bays one of the best players in our area…This assist from Taylor allows her to pick out her spot on the floor for the tap over…

Gate City won tonight 3-0

###

On the pitch tonight Providence Academy was hosting Elizabethton and leading 4-0 in the second half…

Lady Cyclones would final break the drought when Kaiya Simmons charges the net and gets there before the goal keeper could smother it…In fact she got injured on the play…It was 4-1

Back come the Lady Knights… Maddie Kyker takes a long shot on the net…..And it goes right through the goal keepers hands for the point….Providence led 5-1…

Then watch this play by Providence….. Lali Lemmon fakes the shot and instead Ryan Luff “bends it like Beckham” for the score… That made it 6-1…

Providence Academy wins tonight 6-1