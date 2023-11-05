BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The all-Mountain 7 matchup is set for Wednesday’s Region 2D volleyball title match, as the Blue Devils and Wolfpack picked up semifinal wins on Saturday night.

John Battle took the first set from top-seeded Gate City, 25-14, in the first semifinal. However, the Blue Devils took the next three frames – 25-17, 25-19 and 25-18 – to claim the match.

In the nightcap, Wise Central and Ridgeview alternated sets, as the Wolfpack took home a thrilling victory in five sets.

Ridgeview took home the deciding frame, 15-13, to ensure a spot in the program’s first VHSL Class 2 state volleyball tournament.

The Blue Devils and Wolfpack will meet in the Region 2D championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.