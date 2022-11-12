(WJHL) – A handful of Southwest Virginia teams began their postseason journeys on Saturday, after being delayed due to inclement weather.

In Gate City, the Blue Devils scored two touchdowns in the final minutes of their matchup with Union to advance in the Class 2A playoffs.

In Nickelsville, Lebanon and Twin Springs went back-and-forth all afternoon long in a high-scoring shootout. However, the visiting Pioneers grabbed the win, 51-49.

OTHER VHSL PLAYOFF SCORES:

Christiansburg 35, Abingdon 7 (3A)

Virginia High , Lee High (2A)

Ridgeview 35, Tazewell 0 (2A)

Holston 31, Rye Cove 8 (1A)

Patrick Henry 49, Hurley 8 (1A)