Southwest VA. — Region 2D volleyball quarterfinals tonight between Gate City and Graham who was trying to stay in this game early when they swing it around to du nathaly and she delivers a shot that’s not returned.

From there it was all Lady Blue Devils starting with Makayla Bays who goes up over the net for the kill. Then later Rylee Blevins serving, must have had too much spin on it because Graham could not return it. Gate City advances by winning 3-0

Region 1-D semi-finals between Northwood and Thomas Walker inside the Bearcat den the Pioneers would strike first when they find Patricia Bigge and she does the rest with the kill.

Back would come Northwood when Bigge this time hits it long and they would take the point, then later Northwood’s Karlee Frye barely taps it over the net and the Lady Pioneers could not make the return. Northwood won 3-0 locking in a spot in the state