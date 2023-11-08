Bristol, VA — Region 2-D finals between Ridgeview and Gate City at the Bearcat den. Ridgeview got off to a good start when MacKinley Owens with the assist MacKenzie Wright who beats the Gate City wall for the score.

Back would come Gate City when Georgia Griffis gives up the assist to Adrianna Lane for the kill at the net. Then later Rylee Blevins serving and Ridgeview parts like the red sea as they allow it to fall in fair. Gate City wins 3-0…it is the 4th straight regional titles, 21 overall for Blue Devils.

###

Region 1-D finals between Northwood and Eastside in the nightcap at the Bearcat den. Northwood started slow but fought back when sydney carter comes to the net for the easy tap over for the point

Eastside would get that point back when Braelyn Hall gives up the assist to Taylor Clay at the net for the kill. Back would come the Lady Panthers when Karlee Frye passes to Kiara Buskill who lines it up as if she was going for the kill, but she barely taps it over the net for the point

Northwood claims the championship by winning 3-0