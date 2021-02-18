Gate City, Abingdon advance to state title game, J.I. Burton’s season comes to a close

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) – Just hours before the coronavirus pandemic forced the VHSL to cancel the remaining state championship games, the Gate City girls basketball team won the 2020 Class 2 title in a thrilling game over Luray.

Just under a year later, the Lady Blue Devils will face the same challenge, but in a different venue. After beating Glenvar Wednesday night, 55-38, they will again face Luray in the 2021 Class 2 state title game, but this year it will be played as a home game for Gate City.

To reduce travel this year due to COVID-19, Region D is the default host region and Gate City, along with the rest of the teams still alive in our area, gets to host playoff games all the way to the state title game.

Luray High School is roughly a five-hour straight drive to Gate City High/Middle School.

Sarah Thompson scored 15 points while Kaylie Dunn and Lexie Ervin each scored 11.

In Class 3, the Abingdon boys took down Liberty Christian, 58-55, behind 22 points from Jake Thacker and another 20 from Chase Hungate. The Falcons have reached their first state title game since 1965.

In Class 1, the J.I. Burton boys lost a hard-fought game to Parry McCluer, 51-46 in Norton. The Raiders see a special season come to end, after becoming Cumberland District champions and Region 1D champs.

Not what the @VHSL_ state semifinals normally looks and feels like, but we’re still happy it’s here, these kids played with all the intensity in the world!! @JIBurtonHoops hosting Parry McCluer in this Class 1 State Semifinal matchup, highlights tonight on @WJHL11! @_CoachChurch pic.twitter.com/sfuzqzj7Y8 — Michael Epps WJHL (@MichaelEppsWJHL) February 18, 2021

In Class 2, the boys game between Union and Radford got postponed to Friday due to weather.

In Class 1 on the girls side, Honaker pushed its state semifinal game against George Wythe to Thursday.

Heading back to Northeast Tennessee, the District 1-AA girls tournament got underway this week, and Sullivan Central advanced to the semifinals with a win over Sullivan South. The Lady Cougars head to Elizabethton on Friday.