Gary Rankin Resigns as head coach at Alcoa

High School Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Alcoa, TN — Big surprise out of the Knoxville area tonight… Longtime Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin is stepping down.. the school is calling it a retirement.
Rankin says he resigned.. and is open to coaching at other places….He’s led the Tornadoes to 7-straight state championships.. and has won 17 state championships in his career…..With a record of 215-16, he is the winningest high school football coach in Tennessee history.
Alcoa has tabbed long-time defensive coordinator Brian Nix as Rankin’s successor..

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories