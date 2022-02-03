Gary Rankin Resigns as head coach at Alcoa

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Tennessee state senator said the information provided by the City of Kingsport and Eastman Chemical Company was not reaching the public as quickly as it needed to be.

Sen. Jon Lundberg (Kingsport-R) said he was in Nashville when a steam line at the Kingsport Eastman plant failed. He said his phone blew up with calls and texts from his constituents.