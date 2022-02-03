Gary Rankin Resigns as head coach at Alcoa

Alcoa, TN — Big surprise out of the Knoxville area tonight… Longtime Alcoa head coach Gary Rankin is stepping down.. the school is calling it a retirement.
Rankin says he resigned.. and is open to coaching at other places….He’s led the Tornadoes to 7-straight state championships.. and has won 17 state championships in his career…..With a record of 215-16, he is the winningest high school football coach in Tennessee history.
Alcoa has tabbed long-time defensive coordinator Brian Nix as Rankin’s successor..
