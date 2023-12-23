Tri-Cities, TN — On thre high school basketball court the Alpa tournament in Kingsport was decided when Winter Haven, Fl. outlasted Hoover, AL. for the championship and the final is set in the Doc Maples tournament after West Ridge eliminated Eastside and Knox Catholic defeated Tennessee High. And in Southwest Virginia the Bearcats held off their neighbor Abingdon to win 59-48.
Friday Night High School Round Ball ; Round Up
by: Kenny Hawkins
