BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge High School marching band, color guard and cheerleaders kicked off Friday morning with News Channel 11 to show performances ahead of the big game.

The Wolves showed school spirit bright and early ahead of the football game against the Morristown Hamblen East Hurricanes at 7 p.m.

Shout out to the West Ridge Wolves for getting up early on their fall break to perform for us on Friday Morning Kickoff. @WestRidgeHS pic.twitter.com/wQhoEem6KR — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) October 15, 2021

We’re just minutes away from Friday Morning Kickoff at West Ridge High School. Tune in to @WJHL and @ABCTriCities at 6 to see the marching band, cheerleaders, dance team, and twirlers. pic.twitter.com/b00INPwqGi — Kate Nemarich WJHL (@KateNemNews) October 15, 2021

