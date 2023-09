GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s almost the end of the work week and News Channel 11 is here to get you pumped up because Friday night is high school football time in Tennessee.

Ahead of the big game, the West Greene High School band, color guard and cheerleaders showed off their school spirit during WJHL’s Friday Morning Kickoff.

West Greene will host South Greene on Friday starting at 7:30 p.m.

Every Friday morning during high school football season, News Channel 11 will start the day with a pep rally featuring high school football bands of the week.