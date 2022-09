BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 joined the Volunteer High Falcons Friday morning ahead of the big game!

Before local teams hit the gridiron, the band, cheerleaders and color guard showed off their routines and school spirit!









Volunteer High will take on Johnson County High School at 7:30 p.m. To stay updated on scores across the region, visit WJHL’s Touchdown Friday Night.