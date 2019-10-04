FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Sullivan South High School

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Tenn. (WJHL) — It is time for another Friday night of high school football.
News Channel 11 will have you covered with a handful of games tonight in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
But the action got started early Friday morning at Sullivan South High School.
The Rebels welcomed Kasey Marler for another edition of Friday Morning Kickoff!
Sullivan South will face Union County tonight at 7:30 p.m.
You can follow live updates from all of tonight’s games HERE.
Touchdown Friday Night also gets started tonight on-air at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.