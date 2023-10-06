CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) – As the work week draws to a close and football fans across the area get ready to head to the stadiums, News Channel 11 is getting into the spirit of things with the Ridgeview High School Marching Band on Friday Morning Kickoff.

Kasey Marler was live from Clintwood with the Wolfpack Friday morning.

The band, color guard and drum line were featured live on News Channel 11.

Ridgeview will play Union High School tonight at 7 p.m.

