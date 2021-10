CLINTWOOD, Va. (WJHL) — The Ridgeview High School marching band and cheerleaders were up bright and early Friday morning for News Channel 11’s Friday Morning Kickoff.

Great performance by the Ridgeview Cheerleaders on Friday Morning Kickoff pic.twitter.com/NQPUtRWCiH — Kasey Marler (@kmarlerwjhl) October 8, 2021

Friday Morning Kickoff is live from Ridgeview High School in SwVa pic.twitter.com/FhE8qtf8s1 — Kasey Marler (@kmarlerwjhl) October 8, 2021

The Wolfpack band, color guard and cheerleaders gave News Channel 11 sneak peeks of the performances ahead of Friday night’s big game.

Ridge View will take on the Union Bears Friday night at 7 p.m.

