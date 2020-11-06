FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Looking back at the Sullivan South Rebels Marching Band

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Friday Morning Kickoff honors the Sullivan South Rebels one last time.

Sullivan South is one of the three Sullivan County Schools combining to make up the student population at Westridge High School next year.

News Channel 11 took this week to look back at former trips to visit the Sullivan South Rebels Marching Band while also reporting live from the football field Friday morning.

You can stay up to date with the action from tonight’s games by checking out live score updates here.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Jesse Krull will have the latest from tonight’s games on “Touchdown Friday Night” starting at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.