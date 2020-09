It’s Friday, but we have a special treat for high school football fans this week.

Instead of a traditional Friday Morning Kickoff, News Channel 11 is bringing you halftime performances from across the Tri-Cities.

We’ll return to our regular version of Friday Morning Kickoff next week, but for now, enjoy performances from Greeneville, Sullivan Central, South Greene and Science Hill.

Greeneville Devils Marching Band

Sullivan Central Cougars Marching Band

South Greene High School Cheerleaders

Science Hill High School Marching Band