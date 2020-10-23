FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Farewell to Sullivan North

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – This week’s Friday Morning Kickoff is bittersweet as we say goodbye to one of our local high school bands.

Next year, Sullivan North, South and Central will all combine into West Ridge High School.

This week, we are honoring Sullivan North and reminiscing on our past Friday Morning Kickoffs with the Band of Gold and Golden Raiders.

Up above you can see our first trip out to see the Band of Gold on rainy morning years ago full of birthdays.

Below are the sights and sounds of one year ago in October of 2019.

