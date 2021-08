ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fans better be ready for kickoff on Friday night.

Friday mornings launch with Friday morning kickoffs at News Channel 11 in preparation for game night.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler went live from Elizabethton High Schools, where the Cyclones band, color guard and cheerleaders kicked off the morning with enthusiasm.

Your News Channel 11 team will have all the latest updates on games and scores throughout the region this Friday night during Touchdown Friday Night.