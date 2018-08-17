Friday Morning Kickoff: David Crockett High School Band

Friday Morning Kickoff

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Friday Morning Kickoff: David Crockett High School Band Part 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)  – On August 17, 2018, News Channel 11’s morning team kicked off this season’s Friday Morning Kickoff at David Crockett High School. 

See the video recaps in this report. 

Every Friday morning during high school football season, News Channel 11 will start the day with a pep rally featuring high school football bands of the week. 

Then follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. We’ll post live coverage of each of the bands on our website at http://www.wjhl.com/tdfn 

