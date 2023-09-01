GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s almost the end of the work week and News Channel 11 is here to get you pumped up because Friday night is high school football time in Tennessee.

Ahead of the big game, the Daniel Boone High School band, cheerleaders and dance team showed off their school spirit during WJHL’s Friday Morning Kickoff.

Daniel Boone will host David Crockett in the 53rd annual Musket Bowl starting at 7 p.m. on Friday.

The Musket Bowl will air live on ABC Tri-Cities and WJHL.com as part of News Channel 11’s Touchdown Friday Night.

Every Friday morning during high school football season, News Channel 11 will start the day with a pep rally featuring high school football bands of the week.