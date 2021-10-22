FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Daniel Boone High School

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Daniel Boone Trailblazers kicked off their Friday morning with some school spirit and pride ahead of the big game Friday night — the annual Musket Bowl.

The Trailblazer band, color guard, dance team and cheer leaders give viewers a sneak peek of Friday night’s performances.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler joined the Trailblazers early Friday morning to join in on the excitement ahead of the game.

It’s time for Friday Morning Kickoff Live from Daniel Boone High School pic.twitter.com/HCa8peXP9c — Kasey Marler (@kmarlerwjhl) October 22, 2021

Stay updated with games and scores from across the region by visiting News Channel 11’s Touchdown Friday Night tab!