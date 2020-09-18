FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Chuckey-Doak High School

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Who is ready for some high school football tonight?

It’s Friday, which means it’s time to get excited with Friday Morning Kickoff.

This week, Kasey Marler was live from Chuckey-Doak High School where the band, color guard and cheerleaders started off the morning right.

The Black Knights take on North Greene High School Huskies tonight at 7:30.

GAMEDAY! Finally, the Black Knights have come back…to Lower Afton! The North Greene Huskies make the short trip for some Friday Night Lights action. It’s also Homecoming in LA! See you there!

🏈 vs North Greene

📍 Lower Afton

🕣 7:30 pm

🏴@CDHSsports #BlackFlagFriday #BKW pic.twitter.com/YW9Qpei9hL — CDHS Black Knights (@CDHSFootball) September 18, 2020

You can stay up to date with the action from tonight’s games by checking out live score updates here.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Jesse Krull will have the latest from tonight’s games on “Touchdown Friday Night” starting at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.