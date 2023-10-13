(WJHL) — It’s been ten years since News Channel 11 started Friday Morning Kickoff. On Friday, Oct. 13, WJHL decided to take a walk down memory lane with fun moments from the weekly tradition.

The trip began with one of the most difficult years, 2021. COVID was the top headline, and viewers likely remember schools were opening as the new year began but quickly changed course.

The Sullivan East band, color guard and cheer were the first, and one of the only, live performances of 2021.

Kasey Marler has been known to do a few stunts with the cheerleaders during the early days of Friday Morning Kickoff. One was with the Greeneville cheerleaders, and another of his favorites was from his sporting days at Holston High School.

News Channel 11’s first trip to Southwest Virginia was in 2014 at Abingdon High School.