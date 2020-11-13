FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: 2020 live band performances

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – This week marks the end of our 2020 Friday Morning Kickoffs!

It has been a challenging year for schools, meaning we have had few opportunities to visit bands and air them live on-air.

Four schools were able to perform live for us this year, so News Channel 11 has chosen to show their stellar performances one more time as we wrap up this year’s modified Friday Morning Kickoff.

Our first live performance of this year was at Sullivan East on August 21:

On September 18, Chuckey-Doak performed ahead of their game against North Greene High School:

News Channel 11 was live from Hawkins County on October 9, when we made our annual trip to Volunteer High School:

This year’s last live Friday Morning Kickoff came from Sullivan South on November 6:

Friday Morning Kickoff will return next season to bring you high school football energy.

You can stay up to date with the action from tonight’s games by checking out live score updates here.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Jesse Krull will have the latest from tonight’s games on “Touchdown Friday Night” starting at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.