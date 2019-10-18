FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Sullivan North High School

BLOOMINGDALE, Tenn. (WJHL) — It is Friday, and that means another busy night of high school football across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

The News Channel 11 Sport team will have you covered tonight with highlights and updates from games in both states.

But one school in Sullivan County got an early start to the fun this morning.

Good morning from Sullivan North Posted by WJHL on Friday, October 18, 2019

The Sullivan North High School Golden Raiders welcomed News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler for this week’s installment of “Friday Morning Kickoff.”

The Golden Raiders welcome Happy Valley tonight in conference action starting at 7:30 p.m.

