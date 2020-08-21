FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Sullivan East High School

BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s time to kick off high school football in Northeast Tennessee!

It’s Friday which means it’s time to welcome back Friday Morning Kick Off!

Before high school teams in Tennessee start their seasons on the gridiron tonight, the Sullivan East High School band is roaring to life in Bluff City!

Kasey Marler is live from Sullivan East with the Patriots as they got ready for the return of high school football.

You can see some of Kasey’s visit below:

You can stay up to date with the action from tonight’s games by checking out live score updates here.

News Channel 11 Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Sports Anchor Jesse Krull will have the latest from tonight’s games on “Touchdown Friday Night” starting at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.