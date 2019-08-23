FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: Sullivan Central High School

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The “Friday Night Lights” will be shining bright across Northeast Tennessee this evening.

News Channel 11 will bring you live coverage from tonight’s first week of high school football games on social media, our website and at 11 p.m. for Touchdown Friday Night.

But before the busy schedule, cheerleaders and band members from Sullivan Central High School welcomed News Channel 11’s own Kasey Marler this morning for the first installment of “Friday Morning Kickoff” for the 2019 season.

FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: The Sullivan Central Cheerleaders are all smiles for 5 am. Friday Morning Kickoff starts at 6! Posted by WJHL on Friday, August 23, 2019

Each Friday morning throughout the season, you can check out News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities on-air starting at 6 a.m. as we visit schools across the region.

https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=512597872809048

Stay up to date with News Channel 11’s football coverage: HERE