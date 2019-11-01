FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: South Greene High School

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — It is Friday, and you know what that means.

High school football!

Teams from Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia will be hitting the gridiron tonight for a busy schedule of games, but fans in Greene County are getting an early start on the fun.

Good morning from South Greene High School for this weeks Friday Morning Kickoff Posted by WJHL on Friday, November 1, 2019

South Greene High School welcomed News Channel 11 this morning for another installment of Friday Morning Kickoff.

The Rebels will host Happy Valley tonight in an important regional clash with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Posted by Kasey Marler on Friday, November 1, 2019

The News Channel 11 Sports Team will have you covered tonight with coverage from each of the high school football games in our region.

Touchdown Friday Night gets underway at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.