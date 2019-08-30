FRIDAY MORNING KICKOFF: David Crockett High School

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — It’s time for another week of high school football.

News Channel 11’s Kasey Marler is celebrating a busy evening of games in Tennessee and Virginia by visiting David Crockett High School for the second edition of “Friday Morning Kickoff.”

News Channel 11 will have the latest from tonight’s schedule of games across both states online at WJHL.com, Twitter and Facebook. You also can’t forget “Touchdown Friday Night” at 11 p.m. with Sports Director Kenny Hawkins and Anchor Jesse Krull.

You can stay up to date with scores tonight: HERE