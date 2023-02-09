(WJHL) — The Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards will be presented to the top girls and boys in six classifications of the TSSAA on March 13th and this area has 4 student athletes nominated for the states highest individual honor.

On the girls side Unaka’s Lyndie Ramsey was selected as a finalist for the Class A Miss Basketball after averaging 29 points per game and 10 rebounds….She has almost 800 points this season and has already surpassed the 2-thousand mark for her career…

Also on the girls side Greeneville’s Lauren Bailey was nominated in Class 3a, the senior is averaging 15 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists per game….Bailey who’s headed to Gardner-Webb has already surpassed 2-thousand points for her career…

On the boys side Hampton’s Cadon Buckles was selected as a finalist for the Class-A Mr. Basketball, for the season Buckles has averaged 24 points a game, 4 rebounds, 3 assist and 2 steals per game. He currently has his team ranked 2nd in the state….

And finally on the boys side congratulations to North Greene junior Jason Britton who is averaging 28.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 2.5 steals per game. Britton is the Huskies all-time leading scorer…

This is the 38th year that the Mr. and Miss Basketball Awards have been presented to Tennessee’s best high school basketball players.