Gray, TN — It was a busy day of signing around the Tri-Cities, especially at Daniel Boone high school where 13 athletes put pen to paper including 4 D-ones.

On the football field the Trailblazer’s “Big man” 6-foot- two 285-pound Peyton Ford a 5-A All-State lineman signed with new head coach George Quarles and the ETSU Buccaneers…

Ford has been the anchor on the line at guard for the last 3 seasons and now he’s excited to be staying close to home and playing the defending SoCon champions

From the track and field team, Eli Penix who re-wrote the track record book at Daniel Boone one of the top programs in the state signed a National Letter of Intent with Samford University in Alabama…

Penix has dominated the shot put with a throw of 65 feet 4 inches and discus at 180′ 80″ and now he would like to do the same in the Southern Conference…

Cross country runner and track athlete Levi Streeval, will run for the David Lipscomb Bisons next season…

Streeval has been unstoppable in the half-mile and here lately he’s added the 800 and 1600 meters… The senior had battled through injuries but is now ready to make the mid-state university better in its running program…

Also from the track and field team to sign a D-One N-L-I was Conner Wingfield… With family and friends looking on Wingfield put pen to paper and signed with the Univ of Colorado.

Winfield, a conference and regional cross country champion during his career and state cross country meet participant was sold on the area of Boulder first.