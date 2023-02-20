(WJHL) – High school basketball district hardware was on the line in gymnasiums across Northeast Tennessee on Monday night.

In Elizabethton, the Lady Cyclones rolled past Unicoi County on their home court, 56-33, extending their winning streak to 15 games and earning a District 1-3A championship.

It was a similar outcome in Jonesborough, as South Greene’s District 1-2A title was never in doubt. The Lady Rebels topped Chuckey-Doak, 70-38.

In District 1-A, Hampton claimed its first title since 2010, ending North Greene’s streak, 55-42.

The Greeneville Lady Greene Devils also turned in a second-straight district championship victory, 61-39 over Grainger.

The region quarterfinals will start on Friday night, with the higher seeds hosting games.