Former Tennessee High basketball coach Dale Burns dead at 74

Bristol, TN — Sad news in high school sports tonight… Dale Burns one of the founders of the Arby’s Classic has died from pancreatic cancer after being diagnosed on Saturday according to officials at Tennessee High.

Burns, along with Richard Ensor, the current director of the tournament began the event in the 1980s which was called the Mountain Empire Classic.

Burns coached the Vikings basketball team until 2005, after spending 27 years on the bench where he won 505 games lost 327, two regional championships, made six sub-state appearances, and advanced to four state tournaments.

Burns, a huge fan of the Cincinnati Reds ( he and I talked about them all the time) was 74 years old….