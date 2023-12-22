Lebanon, VA — Congratulations to former Lebanon Pioneer baseball coach Charles “doc” Adams by being selected to the Virginia baseball coaches association Hall of fame recently.
Adams who retired in 2022, had a storied career by winning 463 games, including a class 2 state championship in 2021 at Lebanon high, before stepping down as baseball program director following the 2022 season. Adams’s coaching career spanned 37 years.
