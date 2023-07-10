Gray, TN — D-1 softball’s top 100 players from the 2023 season includes four Lady Vols…..Kiki Milloy is the top ranked Lady Vol at number two overall, Ashley Rogers, first baseman McKenna Gibson and Zaida Puni.

Former Daniel Boone star player Brylee Mesusan who was in town for the Vollie fingers camp on Saturday..

This past season the Lady Vols freshman appeared in 49 games with one start during her first year on Rocky Top, mostly as a pinch runner coming off the bench – scoring 23 runs..

Playing for the Lady Vols is a dream come true, made even more special when they advanced to the national semifinal.

“When we first won the SCC tournament, we were so excited we hadn’t won I think since 2007. So it had been really long awaited and so we all were so excited care was so excited. And then to go and win the SEC tournament, it was again the same feeling. It was just so overwhelming and surreal. And then to be able to go through everything and get to go to the World Series, I was just so excited and stepping out on that field for the first time and just panning everything and it was so surreal because when I was little I dreamed of going to the World Series.”