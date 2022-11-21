BLUFF CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 8th Food City Thanksgiving Classic opened on Monday with five game featuring local and regional squad.

In the evening session, South Greene suffocated Science Hill with an active defensive game plan, en-route to a 56-46 victory.

In the nightcap, host Sullivan East battled North Greene in the Dyer Dome. In a game that featured back-and-forth action, the Lady Patriots sunk a three-pointer with less than two seconds remaining to claim a 46-43 victory.

OTHER MONDAY SCORES:

West Ridge 70, Volunteer 58 (Girls)

Dobyns-Bennett 66, Mountain Mission 25 (Girls)

Volunteer 62, Lakeway Christian 59 (Boys)

Day 2 action will begin with Science Hill taking on Cloudland in the Dyer Dome at 4 p.m. Mountain Mission will battle Unaka at Sullivan East Middle School also at 4 p.m.