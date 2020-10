JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck helped pump up Volunteer fans at Friday night’s game against Daniel Boone.

Falcons fans waved the foam fingers, by Mortgage Investors Group, to show their support as their team took on the Trailblazers at home.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.