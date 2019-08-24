Foam Fingers at Science Hill 2019

News Channel 11’s Jeremy Eisenzopf helped fire up the crowd at Science Hill High School in Johnson City on Friday with some foam fingers courtesy of Kubota of Kingsport!

The Science Hill Hilltoppers hosted the Elizabethton Cyclones on Friday night.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.