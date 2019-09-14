Foam Fingers at Elizabethton 2019

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s Josh Smith and Jackie DeFusco helped get the crowd ready at Elizabethton High School on Friday night with some foam fingers courtesy of Kubota of Kingsport.

The Elizabethton Cyclones faced the Daniel Boone Trailblazers.

The News Channel 11 crew will be handing out more foam fingers at other area high school football games this season.

Follow us each Friday night as we track high school football teams as they battle it out on the gridiron. Find LIVE scores and more at Touchdown Friday Night.